Bold Commerce launches Payments Booster





Following this announcement, the new technology is set to enable brands to expand the payment options they offer, as well as manage the overall complexity of handling multiple payment methods and introducing as many different payment experiences as they need in order to meet the individual preferences and demands of its clients. With the use of Bold Checkout’s Payment Booster, brands and businesses will be allowed to deliver personalised payment experiences that are based on shoppers’ profiles, as well as the device and channel they are using and past purchase behavior, to increase conversions and reduce back-end costs.

Bold Checkout’s Payment Booster will also optimise the manner in which brands and businesses find the middle ground between payment flexibility and an excess of methods. Businesses will have the possibility to build, test, and iterate an unlimited number of payment flows, as well as dynamic payment routing, in order to match the needs of shoppers.

Payment Booster is set to be the first of new products that will roll out under Bold Checkout, as part of Bold Commerce’s complete personalised checkout experience for businesses.







Bold Commerce’s recent strategy of development

Canada-based checkout solutions company Bold Commerce had multiple developments and collaborations in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In July 2023, Bold Commerce announced its decision to add a new checkout feature that could be embedded in video, email, and other channels. Following this announcement, the new embedded checkout capability aimed to bypass the traditional ecommerce journey by unifying everything that shoppers and customers required at checkout. The new feature also introduced checkout directly into video, email, and other marketing experiences in order to design a service that avoided taking the shopper out of their purchasing experience, and reportedly developed upsell opportunities as well.

According to the official press release published at the time, the checkout accelerator was designed By Coalition Technologies on Bold Checkout, and it aimed to be integrated by retailers and merchants on their legacy or custom platforms or applications. In addition, the companies explained the reasoning behind the development of this tool by referring to the process that was currently ongoing, where brands were leveraging marketing channels in an attempt to present customers with solutions that sparked their curiosity and led to a higher likelihood of an immediate purchase decision.

At the beginning of April 2023, Bold Commerce announced its partnership with US-based PayPal in order to launch a headless checkout integration with Magento Open Source and Adobe Commerce. With the introduction of this composable headless alternative, Bold was set to allow brands that leveraged Adobe Commerce to optimise the checkout experience of clients without the risk, cost, and complexity of a re-platforming procedure.

The composable checkout service added an improved, customisable, and safe checkout experience on top of the brands’ existing technologies, while some businesses also adopted the new tool in order to make the first step towards a composable SaaS ecommerce infrastructure.



