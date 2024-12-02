Bold Commerce integrates PayPal

Through this integration, retailers and brands can use Bold Commerce’s headless checkout suite together with the PayPal Commerce Platform to launch sales channels beyond their traditional website and accept the full line up of payment options, including PayPal, Venmo, PayPal Pay Later solutions, and credit and debit cards.











The importance of checkout optimisation

With over half of shoppers (53%) abandoning checkout before completing their purchase, retailers have long understood the need to improve checkout, but have previously dismissed it as too costly and complex to change. In order to drive conversion and grow their business, retailers need to offer tailored checkout experiences based on shoppers’ profiles and how they’re shopping (e.g., device, touchpoint, location). This requires extending the checkout experience beyond conventional ecommerce channels to meet shoppers where they are, with the flexibility to offer payment options that meet their preferences.

The collaboration between PayPal and Bold Commerce enables retailers to accomplish this by bringing payments and checkout together into a single, pre-integrated solution. Retailers can now place checkout capabilities wherever shoppers interact–like blogs, social, and QR codes on packaging. Additionally, retailers can manage and accept a full range of payment methods, including PayPal, Venmo, PayPal Pay Later solution, credit and debit cards, and multiple local payment methods, through a single payment service.

By bringing Bold Checkout together with PayPal’s offering and its more than 430 million active accounts, the collaboration sets the stage for a global cross-merchant network effect for ecommerce. Using both PayPal and Bold Commerce, retailers can drive revenue growth through increased checkout conversion on their website and new shoppable touchpoints. Retailers can leverage the headless, all-in-one payments, and checkout solution through Bold’s Checkout Experience Suite—and drive more revenue without the cost and time involved to replatform.