



The new embedded checkout offering aims to bypass the traditional ecommerce journey by unifying everything shoppers require at the checkout. The new feature that introduces checkout directly into video, email, and other marketing experiences seeks to create a solution that avoids taking the shopper out of their purchasing experience and, thus, reportedly create upsell opportunities.

According to the official release, the new checkout accelerator was created by Coalition Technologies on Bold Checkout and can be integrated by retailers on their legacy or custom platforms.

Additional details about the new tailored checkout offering

When explaining the reasoning behind the development of this product, the official statement referred to the current process, where brands are leveraging marketing channels in an attempt to present shoppers with products that spark their curiosity and, thus, lead to a higher likelihood of an immediate purchase decision.

However, due to the current checkout process, in order to purchase the desired products, shoppers need to browse ecommerce websites to manually add the necessary items to their carts. While these additional steps have enabled brands to present shoppers with other items buyers might be interested in, they have also served as a deterrent from completing the checkout process, leading to increased cart abandonment rates.

By introducing the new checkout accelerator, Bold Commerce aims to rewrite the process and make checkout the initial stop in the shopper’s buying journey instead of the last one. This is expected to increase conversions.

What is more, the tailored checkout solution replicates the ‘you may also like’ and the ‘frequently purchased together’ sections that are usually featured on traditional product pages, with the distinction that they are added directly in the checkout. These recommendations stay on the shoppers' screens even after their transactions have been completed and are anticipated to make it possible for shoppers to buy additional products without having to re-enter their checkout details.

Another important feature of the new accelerator is that it enables brands to engage with shoppers when they are highly immersed by launching checkout directly in video. More precisely, the new solution makes it possible for shoppers watching a video to access a pull-down menu that lets them purchase and checkout the product that they are interested in whilst watching the video.

The new offering also includes a feature that makes it simple for customers to become subscribers and add their delivery cadence, shipping details and payments.

As the new checkout solution leverages PayPal Complete Payments, brands can accept a comprehensive range of payment options, comprising PayPal, Venmo, PayPal Pay Later solutions, as well as credit and debit cards.