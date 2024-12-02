Boku unlocks India for mobile payments

Boku provides direct carrier connections in India, covering 75% of all mobile subscribers. In addition, merchants based in India are able to leverage Boku’s connections with approximately 250 MNOs worldwide to sell their own goods and services online outside of India using Boku technology.

Boku specializes in direct carrier billing-based mobile payments, a form of mobile payment where charges placed online are billed to the users’ wireless phone bill. The technology works for both for pre and post-paid billing plans. The new developments in India come on the heels of Boku’s acquisition of Indian direct carrier billing provider Qubecell in November 2013.

In India, Boku’s platform supports carrier billing via mobile web as well as via in-app purchases. In practical terms, this opens up India as a marketplace where global merchants around the world who sell virtual and digital goods can now sell to Indian customers, many of whom have previously been unable to make purchases on mobile.

