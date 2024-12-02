Boku to boost Microsoft direct carrier billing connections

Starting today, Orange mobile subscribers in Romania and Spain will be able to use direct carrier billing as a payment option on Windows 10. That option will be available to a combined 23 million customers in the two countries.

In Austria, more than 5 million A1 mobile subscribers will now see carrier billing as an option the next time they log into their Windows Store account, according to a press release.

Microsoft and Boku have been working since the launch of Windows 10 to provide carrier billing as a credit alternative for consumers in major markets worldwide. Some of the markets where Boku and Microsoft have already launched carrier billing include Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Italy, the US and the UK, among others.