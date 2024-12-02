Boku teams up with LINE Pay Japan to enable e-wallet payments to merchants

This partnership will allow more than 37 million LINE Pay users in Japan to pay for merchant digital goods and services through the Boku platform.

Earlier in June 2020, Boku announced a partnership with Japanese eWallet and QR code payment service PayPay. This partnership allows Boku merchants to offer the PayPay payment service through their existing connection and reinforces Boku’s commitment to enable its merchants to acquire new paying users by providing simple access to the best local payment options available.