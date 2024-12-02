Boku signs global mobile payments deal with Deutsche Telekom Group

The partnership expands on a previous agreement between the two in Germany, Deutsche Telekom’s primary market, to cover the MNO’s user base in Europe of approximately 140 million subscribers across 14 different markets. The agreement establishes Boku as a strategic partner powering Deutsche Telekom’s payments offerings, provides the company with an enhanced mobile payments API, and enables customers to pay for digital goods and services using their existing mobile phone account.

Boku, a direct carrier billing mobile payments company, brings bank-grade payments technology and mobile users together. Based in San Francisco with offices in Europe, Latin America and Asia, Boku reaches approximately 4 billion consumers worldwide, across 68 different countries.

Deutsche Telekom provides fixed network, mobile communications, internet and IPTV products and services for consumers and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in around 50 countries and has approximately 229,000 employees worldwide.

In recent news, Sony Network Entertainment International and Sony Computer Entertainment America have launched mobile billing in Canada in collaboration with Boku.