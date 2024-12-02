Boku partners sunhill technologies for carrier billing solutions

sunhill technologies provides mobile solutions to customers seeking cashless alternatives for parking. In partnership with Boku, customers are set to be able to have their parking payment billed directly to their mobile phone bill or deducted from their prepaid phone balance.

Boku, a direct carrier billing mobile payments company, brings bank-grade payments technology and mobile users together. Based in San Francisco with offices in Europe, Latin America and Asia, Boku reaches approximately 4 billion consumers worldwide, across 68 different countries.

sunhill technologies is engaged in the development and establishment of mobile phone cashless payment methods in conjunction with a number of German and European mobile technology companies. sunhill technologies specializes in the mobile ticketing and parking by phone sectors.

In recent news, Wirecard, a German provider of electronic payment and risk management services, has entered a strategic agreement with sunhill technologies to support its expansion of mobile ticketing services.