Boku partners 3 Hong Kong for direct carrier billing solution

Through the partnership with Boku, 3 Hong Kong subscribers are set to be able to make purchases on their mobile devices using their mobile phone numbers. At checkout, users choose an item they want to purchase, enter their mobile numbers and confirm the purchase via text. Their items are then billed to their mobile accounts.

Boku specializes in direct carrier billing-based mobile payments, a form of mobile payment where charges placed online are billed to the users’ wireless phone bill. The technology works for both for pre and post-paid billing plans.