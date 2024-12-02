Boku offers direct carrier billing and e-wallet payment services to Pearl Abyss

The launch countries include Russia, Turkey, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore and alongside carrier billing will also include local ewallet payment services such as RabbitLinePay, GrabPay GCash, GoPay and OVO.

Boku is a technology platform, which is linked to more than 190 mobile network operators worldwide. Businesses that currently employ Boku's platform include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Sony, Spotify, Uber and Western Union.