Boku MY to operate as a Non-Bank Merchant Acquirer





The authorisation has been granted by the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the approval following continued investment by the Group in the Malaysian market over the years. Malaysian merchants can now access the wider Boku payments network covering over 200 payment methods around the world, supporting access to innovative financial services, and enhancing business expansion routes.











Boku Malaysia authorisation benefits

Currently, Malaysia is at the forefront of new-generation payment methods, with a high degree of mobile wallet penetration and use. Southeast Asia schemes are led by DuitNow, as well as Financial Process Exchange (FPX), the Malaysian account-to-account payment scheme. Boku MY’s authorisation will also further promote consumer payment choice in the regions in regard to purchases from both domestic and international merchants that partner with the company.



According to Boku’s officials, Malaysia’s vibrant fintech ecosystem, supportive regulatory environment, and high mobile and internet penetration may help the company’s global plans to transform the payment landscape.





Digital payments in Malaysia





Moreover,



The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the adoption of cashless payment methods across Malaysia, with the restrictions compelling consumers to move toward a more digital lifestyle. According to Statista , the gross transaction value of digital payments increased by more than USD 20 million in 2022, and it is forecasted to reach approximately USD 200 billion by 2025.Moreover, mobile wallets GrabPay and Touch ‘n Go are both projected to see their user number almost double in size between 2020 and 2025, with the two main wallets expanding their ecosystems in 2021 by forming partnerships with other companies. GrabPay, the in-app wallet of the Southeast Asian app Grab, implemented Malaysia’s QR code standard DuitNow in June 2021. Also, Touch ‘n Go wallet partnered with insurance firm AIA to offer insurance solutions within its digital environment.

More information about Boku