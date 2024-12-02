Boku launches with Pearl Abyss to extend mobile payments and e-wallets services

The launch countries include Russia, Turkey, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore and alongside carrier billing will also include local e-wallet payment services such as RabbitLinePay, GCash, GoPay, OVO, Dana, GrabPay.

Boku provides carrier commerce and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 177 mobile network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.