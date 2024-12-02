Boku launches on Google Play in the Middle East

As a result of the partnership, Zain subscribers can use one-tap mobile payments to purchase games and apps in the Google Play store. The charges can be completed using only the subscriber’s phone number and appear on the subscriber’s mobile phone bill or are deducted from the subscriber’s prepaid balance, with no additional personal information or credit card required. This benefit is particularly important in Saudi Arabia, where only 17% of consumers have a credit card and only 46% have any kind of bank account, according to the World Bank.

MT2 is a technical billing platform in the Middle East. They power the billing infrastructure for Zain KSA, a carrier in the Middle East and Africa, providing a range of mobile voice and data services to over 46 million active individual and business customers.

Boku, a direct carrier billing mobile payments company, reaches more than 4 billion consumers in more than 70 countries. Its bank-grade payments technology allows consumers to charge purchases to their mobile phone bill. Boku partners with global merchants including Facebook, Sony, Spotify, Electronic Arts, Wargaming and others. Based in US with offices in Europe, Latin America and Asia, Boku is funded by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists including Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark Capital, DAG Ventures, Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures and NEA.

In recent news, Boku has launched direct carrier billing with the top five carriers in Taiwan.