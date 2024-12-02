Boku launches e-wallet payments in Indonesia for a music streaming partner

The AIM-traded company has added DANA, GoPay and OVO - three well-known e-wallet services in Indonesia - as new payment options for the partner's premium subscription service.

With credit card penetration below 5%, Boku explained that e-wallets had become Indonesia's fastest growing payment method, and a “critical tool” for growing online sales in that country.

It said e-wallet use was most prevalent with Indonesia's youth, adding that recent reports indicated 75% of Indonesian e-wallet app users were between 20 and 35 years old, with 68% of these using digital wallets at least once a week.