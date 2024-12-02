Boku integrates BLIK for Google Play Store in Poland

BLIK's 16.3 million active users can now utilize their preferred payment option for purchases. The company marks Boku's first account to account (A2A) connection with Google, reinforcing their existing relationship through Boku’s Direct Carrier Billing solution. This integration aims to boost Google Play Store's user base while enhancing customer satisfaction among Poland's mobile-centric consumers.

BLIK, recognized as a significant retail payment system by The National Bank of Poland, offers a secure and convenient payment method without disclosing user data. It's currently the most popular online payment method in Poland, with half of the adult population utilizing its services.





The popularity of BLIK continues to rise, evident from its growing transactional results and active user base, reaching 16.3 million in Q1 2024. During this period, users completed 518 million transactions, with e-commerce payments witnessing a 28 percent surge compared to the same period in 2023.

Representatives of Boku emphasized their mission to enable global payment preferences and facilitate merchant growth through localized payment choices. The collaboration with Google signifies Boku's commitment to advancing payment innovation.

BLIK representatives highlighted the firm’s versatility and strategic expansion through collaboration with Boku, aiming to bolster its presence as a preferred payment method for online purchases, including Google Play.