Boku, GrabPay to extend mobile payments across Southeast Asia

Grab offers the widest range of on-demand transport services in the region, in addition to food, package delivery and payment services, across 336 cities in eight countries.

Through the integration, the two companies will extend payment capabilities to global businesses within Southeast Asia, allowing them to accept cashless payments.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 58 countries. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform include Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Sony, Spotify, Uber, and Western Union.