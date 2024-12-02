Boku, GoPay to extend mobile payments service in Indonesia

According to the press release, the partnership reflects the growing popularity of e-wallets as the primary payment mechanism for multiple use cases like transportation, recurring entertainment subscriptions, and in-app and in-game micro-purchases.

Indonesia’s e-wallet market is set to be the fastest-growing fintech segment in the country, with projected growth from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to USD 25 billion in 2023, according to management consultancy company Redseer.