Boku expands Google Play direct carrier billing across Europe

These agreements include O2 and ePlus in Germany, KPN in the Netherlands, and Base in Belgium. In total, they will allow more than 75 million mobile subscribers to make purchases on Google Play using only their phone number.

As opposed to PayPal, where new users must be signed up one by one in order to use PayPal, these carrier agreements mean that 75 million mobile subscribers can now use their mobile device as a payment method as opposed to their credit card.

Also, as a result of the new deals, subscribers can use one-tap mobile payments to purchase games and apps in the Google Play store.

The charges can be completed using only the subscriber’s phone number and appear on the subscriber’s mobile phone bill or are deducted from the subscriber’s prepaid balance, with no additional personal information or credit card required.

These integrations further expand the footprint of Boku’s recently announced Boku Direct offering. Boku Direct is the result of the company’s work with online merchants and app stores including Microsoft Windows Store, Google Play, Spotify Premium, Facebook App Center, and Sony Playstation Store.

Designed to create a frictionless checkout experience, Boku Direct allows merchants to process payments using their own branded checkout flow for both one-time and recurring payments.