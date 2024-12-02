



The new agreement with Amazon JP facilitates payments for sales made on the Amazon website. Boku's revenue from this agreement will depend on the transaction value it processes, with it having the potential to lead to the vesting of warrants previously granted to Amazon.

Officials from Boku stated that the agreement with Amazon JP reinforces the company's commitment to delivering secure mobile payment solutions to merchants worldwide. The collaboration with Amazon JP upgrades its footprint in the Japanese market, allowing the company to support mobile wallet adoption.

In 2022, Boku announced a three-year commercial agreement with Amazon, allowing it to provide similar services to the retail giant. This agreement needed annual renewals, and the recent announcement appears to extend their collaboration, strengthening the partnership. Additionally, in 2022, Boku disclosed that Amazon held a 3.75% stake in its existing issued share capital. Officials from Boku noted that the connection with Amazon goes back further, as the IPO document indicated that some members of the Boku management team had previously been employed by Amazon.

Boku's other partnerships

In June 2024, Boku joined forces with BLIK, Poland's instant payment system, to introduce BLIK as a payment option for the Google Play Store.

This partnership represents Boku's first account-to-account (A2A) connection with Google, further strengthening their existing collaboration through Boku’s Direct Carrier Billing solution. The integration was designed to expand the Google Play Store's user base while improving customer satisfaction among Poland's mobile-savvy consumers.

BLIK provides a secure and convenient payment method without revealing user data. It currently stands as the most popular online payment option in Poland, with half of the adult population taking advantage of its services.