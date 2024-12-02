Boku brings carrier billing to the coffee shop

This partnership allows customers to top up their Ueshima Coffee cards using their mobile phone in order to purchase coffee, food and other products in any Ueshima coffee shop.

With Boku, Ueshima Coffee customers are able to add money to their Ueshima Coffee cards using only their carrier login, either via the Ueshima mobile app or website. The funds are instantly added to their card. At the register, customers can use the magnetic stripe on either their physical Ueshima card.

The initial launch of carrier billing via Boku will cover more than 450 Ueshima coffee shops across Japan, with plans to expand into new global markets in the coming months.

Boku, a direct carrier billing mobile payments company, reaches more than 4 billion consumers in more than 70 countries. Its bank-grade payments technology allows consumers to charge purchases to their mobile phone bill. Boku partners with global merchants including Facebook, Sony, Spotify, Electronic Arts, Wargaming and others. Based in US with offices in Europe, Latin America and Asia, Boku is funded by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists including Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark Capital, DAG Ventures, Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures and NEA.

