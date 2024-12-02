Boku boosts direct carrier billing for Windows Store to UK and Italy

As part of a Microsoft integration with Boku, Windows 10 customers in the UK using the O2 network and those in Italy using Wind will be able to use their mobile account as a payment option when making purchases in the Windows Store. Customers in these markets can make purchases across the full range of Windows 10 devices, including mobile phones, tablets, PCs or laptops, according to the company.

According to the company, in a matter of months, the agreement with Microsoft has expanded from one major developed market to five and covers all Windows 10 devices; from phones and tablets to desktop computers.