Boku and Spotify to extend paying options with carrier billing

This is an expansion of Boku’s existing global partnership with Spotify that first launched in the United Kingdom and now includes every major carrier in Germany, including Vodafone, O2, T-Mobil DE and one of the leading Italian mobile operators, Hutchison 3G.

According to Boku, nearly 100 million mobile subscribers across these markets will be able to purchase Spotify Premium subscriptions using their mobile phone number without the need for a credit card.

Users will be able to sign-up for the 30-day free trial as standard, then opt to use their mobile phones for future payments.

In addition, Spotify currently has more than 75 million active users, and 30 million paid subscribers across more than 50 countries worldwide.

Boku is a direct carrier billing mobile payments company, that is integrated with hundreds of mobile operators all over the world. In recent news, Boku has announced four new partnerships to bring direct carrier billing to Google Play in Germany, Netherlands and Belgium.