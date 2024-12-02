Boku acquires mopay

The acquisition means for Boku the addition of merchant customers like Valve, gameloft and Wargaming, and a number of other merchants to its existing global merchant base that includes Facebook, Sony, Spotify and Electronic Arts.

The merger represents a combination of two complementary organisations, with similar value propositions to carriers and to merchants across the virtual, digital and physical goods categories.

The new organisation provides mobile payments in approximately 80 countries around the world, with a reach close to 5 billion consumers. Over time, the companies are set to merge operations and operate under the Boku brand.

Boku specializes in direct carrier billing-based mobile payments, a form of mobile payment where charges placed online are billed to the users’ wireless phone bill. The technology works for both for pre and post-paid billing plans.

mopay is a global provider of payment solutions for online merchants. mopay’s core platform enables merchants of virtual, digital and physical goods to bill charges directly to consumers’ cell phone and landline accounts. mopay operates in approximately 80 countries across the globe, reaching around 4.3 billion consumers through its payments platform.