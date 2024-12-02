Boku acquires mobileview Italy

Mobileview Italia was sold by its German parent company dtms converting communication GmbH. The acquisition brings with it direct connections to every major Italian carrier, further strengthening Boku’s position and opening Italy to the carrier billing merchant network.

Through this agreement, Boku will provide carrier billing services in Italy for more than 87 million mobile subscriptions across Telecom Italia Mobile, Vodafone, Wind and 3 (Hutchinson).

Boku, a direct carrier billing mobile payments company, reaches more than 4 billion consumers in more than 70 countries. Its bank-grade payments technology allows consumers to charge purchases to their mobile phone bill. Boku partners with global merchants including Facebook, Sony, Spotify, Electronic Arts, Wargaming and others. Based in US with offices in Europe, Latin America and Asia, Boku is funded by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists including Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark Capital, DAG Ventures, Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures and NEA.

In May 2015, Boku unveiled that its technology will now be provided by Optimal Payments, a global online payment solutions provider.