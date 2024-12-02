Boku acquires Danal for USD 112 mln

According to the press release, the acquisition of Danal is expected to accelerate the development of Boku’s mobile identity service offering, allow expansion into new merchant segments.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions and is expected to be end on 31 December 2018.

Danal is a global provider of mobile identity and authentication solutions driven by real-time connections to mobile operator networks and data. The company’s technology solves for multiple use cases across various industry verticals such as financial institution, healthcare, marketplaces, ecommerce, hospitality, etc.