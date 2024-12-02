BOKIS, Nets renew agreement on international payment cards

The agreement ensures that regional and nationwide banks in the BOKIS association, comprising 40% of the Danish payment card market, can continue to benefit from a stable card infrastructure.

The previous agreement, signed in 2014, has been expanded to include new services, which help to prevent card fraud, such as Smart Block and Consumer Protection.

Nets will facilitate international payment card transactions for BOKIS, a collective with more than 50 members, and provide streamlined terms and a dedicated platform to combat card fraud until 2021.