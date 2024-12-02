BOKIS adds Dankort payments to mobile wallets

In February 2017, the collective launched a digital wallet that allows consumers with an Android device to make contactless mobile payments. Now it is launching a mobile wallet for iPhone and, for the first time, is enabling customers to link their Dankort to their device.

The BOKIS partnership includes 62 banks that form the small to mid-sized banks segment of the Association of Local Banks, Savings Banks and Cooperative Banks in Denmark, together with four nationwide banks: Sydbank, Spar Nord Bank, Arbejdernes Landsbank and Nykredit Bank.

Danish consumers can use their smartphones to pay with Dankort in a number of stores, including Denmark’s retailer, Dansk Supermarked.

Many more retailers are expected to follow in the coming weeks. Danish supermarkets are among the first merchants to accept Dankort mobile payments, via a Bluetooth acceptance device that sits next to their conventional payment terminals.

Following a simple software update to their POS terminals, all merchants that already accept contactless Dankort card payments will also be able to accept Dankort mobile payments.

To make a mobile payment using Dankort, customers must first download a wallet app from one of the BOKIS member banks. Sydbank, Spar Nord Bank, Nykredit Bank, Arbejdernes Landsbank and Lan & Spar each have their own wallet, while local banks utilize the common My Wallet.

Initially, these wallets will only be available to customers of BOKIS banks. As the solution continues to be developed, however, they will also become available to customers of other banks in the region. In addition, Nets has developed a separate Dankort app for customers of banks that have not developed a mobile wallet that supports Dankort payments.

What`s more, mobile Dankort payments will not require the user to enter their PIN.