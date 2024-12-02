BofA Merrill to introduce mobile wallets for business cardholders in US

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch cardholders who use corporate, commercial, and purchasing cards in the US are now able to use Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay to make business purchases.

Bank of America has offered mobile payment services to customers, clients, and merchants since 2014, but the addition of mobile wallets for commercial cardholders is new. Users have to look for the contactless symbol, which indicates where mobile payments are accepted. Additionally, Samsung devices can be used at any mag stripe terminal.

Earlier in 2018, Bank of America has announced plans to introduce a new rewards programme to encourage SMB customers to focus on growing their account balances.