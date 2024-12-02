Boerse Stuttgart to launch digital assets infrastructure, ICO platform and more

Moreover, the company announced creating a platform for initial coin offerings (ICOs), a multilateral trading venue for cryptocurrencies as well as solutions for safe custody. Previously, CoinDesk had reported that Boerse Stuttgart was going to launch a cryptocurrency trading app later in 2018.

The trading application is called BISON, and aims to facilitate market access and allow free, uncomplicated and secure trading of cryptocurrencies, according to Econo Times. The company is also set to establish a multilateral and regulated trading venue for cryptocurrencies.

Following BISON’s launch, Boerse Stuttgart said it will be extending its activities to the primary and secondary markets. It will subsequently launch an ICO platform, which will allow the issuance of digital tokens and enable to carry out ICOs with standardised and transparent processes.

The infrastructure for digital assets will be complemented by solutions for safe custody. The company said that the services will include differentiated safety concepts for digital assets and will already be available for the start of BISON. Gradually, the custody service will be available across the entire value chain.