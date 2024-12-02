



The new features allow clients to make fast, secure, and contactless payments via smartphones and smartwatches, further improving BOBO’s digital offering.











The integration of Google Pay enables BOBO clients to add their payment cards to Google Wallet, allowing them to tap and pay at millions of locations worldwide. This feature offers flexibility and convenience, with support for in-store, online, and in-app purchases.

Similarly, Garmin Pay allows users to make secure transactions directly from compatible Garmin smartwatches. Designed for active, on-the-go lifestyles, Garmin Pay provides BOBO clients with a wearable-based solution for managing everyday expenses without the need to carry a wallet or phone.





Solutions for a digital-first audience

Security is a central focus of both integrations. Google Pay uses tokenisation technology to prevent actual card numbers from being shared with merchants during transactions. Garmin Pay incorporates encrypted payment data and requires passcode protection to complete purchases, ensuring user protection.

The rollout of Google Pay and Garmin Pay complements BOBO’s existing suite of features, including secondary accounts for family members, household financial management tools, and a recently redesigned app that simplifies the oversight of complex financial portfolios.

The wealth management industry is undergoing a digital transformation, driven by shifting client expectations, generational wealth transfer, and competition from nimble fintech platforms. Institutions serving wealthy clients are now investing in technology that delivers real-time account access, spending analytics, budgeting tools, and contactless payment solutions.

Google Pay and Garmin Pay are among the most widely adopted digital wallet platforms globally. Their integration into banking and fintech apps represents a strategic move for companies looking to improve customer engagement, drive mobile adoption, and differentiate from more traditional financial institutions.