Bobby Lee to roll out Ballet, a crypto hardware wallet for the masses

The wallet is a piece of metal the size of a credit card that prints a QR code associated with the cryptocurrency wallet address set up by Lee’s company. On each wallet, beneath the QR code, there is a string of printed encryption code. At the bottom of the card, there is another string of encryption code that is coated, which a user must scratch off in order to see.

Only the combination of the two through Ballet’s iOS and Android app will allow the user to see the private key, which will be the same key to access all cryptos on different blockchains that Ballet supports.

Currently, the company’s product supports native cryptocurrencies on the Bitcoin, Litecoin, XRP, and Ethereum networks as well as tokens that have been issued on specific blockchains such as all ERC-20 tokens.

Lee believes this design will make it easier for people who have no exposure to crypto to get hands-on experience with the asset without having to go through the set-up process most hardware wallets require.