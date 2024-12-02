BOB Financial Solutions selects Fiserv for financial digitalisation

Furthermore, the company aims to support the unveiling of several new and high-tech products such as contactless credit cards, tokenisation and integration with branded wallets, and virtual credit cards. According to the Banking and finance Post, BFSL is one of India’s earliest issuers of credit cards in India and has been delivering card products and services to its customers.

Thus, as a result of the partnership, BFSL will be deploying FirstVisionTM from Fiserv, an end-to-end managed services solution that provides card issuing and processing with global economies of scale and integrated functionalities that span the card lifecycle.