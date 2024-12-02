BNY Mellon takes on KeyBank trade finance processing

Among the services taken on by BNY Melon are also document handling responsibilities for KeyBank trade finance operations. Through this direct servicing model, KeyBank trade finance clients will deliver the relevant trade finance documentation to BNY Mellons Trade Processing Operations Center and be introduced to BNY Mellons trade finance portal, a NEXEN service, for the direct presentation and digitizing of trade documentation.

Client onboarding to the trade finance portal and the related client training will also be performed by BNY Mellon.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors. BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had USD 35.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and USD 1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments.