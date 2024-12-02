BNU, UnionPay to join Apple Pay mobile payment service

Due to this partnership, BNU cardholders will be able to add their UnionPay debit and credit cards to Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad and Mac for everyday shopping, according to Macau Business.

UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay, with card acceptance covering 170 countries and regions, and issuance in 48 countries and regions.

According to the bank, the service will allow Apple users to make mobile payments in the Greater Bay Area and worldwide, in stores, restaurants, taxis, vending machines, and more.