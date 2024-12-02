BNSF Logistics to implement Blume Globals digital supply chain platform

Blume Global’s digital supply chain solutions will assist BNSF Logistics in optimising the intermodal transport services it offers to customers worldwide.

Blume will lend to BNSF Logistics its solutions capabilities for asset management, logistics execution, real-time visibility and financial settlement. Specifically, Blume Global will integrate BNSF Logistics distributed supply chain—collecting and analysing data to optimise every touchpoint between BNSF Logistics, its logistics providers and its customers. This data-driven approach will include end-to-end global visibility for cargo and containers around the world, across every mode and provider.

BNSF Logistics also will use Blumes supply chain finance solutions, Blume Finance, to streamline the entire freight audit and pay process across its network of suppliers. Additionally, BNSF Logistics will be able to extend Blumes vast global network of over 4,200 motor carriers to its customers.