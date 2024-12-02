Helicap Securities, the entity that granted the debt facility, is a Singapore-based fintech that offers private debt investment opportunities to accredited and institutional investors. This latest funding round brings BillEase’s total portfolio to USD 55 million in debt and equity – funds that could be used to accelerate the platform’s growth and product offerings.

Official representatives from BillEase cited by bworldonline.com highlighted the confidence private investors have in the company’s growth trajectory and revealed plans to develop new solutions for their fast-growing, underserved customer base.

According to the same source, in January 2022, BillEase managed to raise USD 11 million through Series B equity with the help of participants such as BurdaPrincipal Investments, MDI Ventures, and KB Investment.

Compared to the first half of 2021, BillEase’s transaction volume climbed by nearly five times according to company representatives.

Helicap Securities officials emphasised BillEase’s AI-driven credit engine and the way it can provide consumer-centric, responsible financial products and personalised digital experiences. According to the same source, these features will become critical in the context of the rising acceptance of digital payments, which are changing the landscape of consumer lending.

Other BillEase funding rounds and partnerships

In April 2022, BillEase raised a USD 20 million debt facility from Lendable to expand its business in the country. Back then, company representatives revealed that they’ve expanded the number of their merchant partners from 100 to 700 over the course of a year. These included local and international brands such as Samsung and Philippines Airlines.

Lendable, the provider of the debt facility, finances tech companies that facilitate consumer and MSME credit, asset finance, payments, remittances, and digital marketplaces.

In July 2021, Paynamics partnered with BillEase to introduce a BNPL solution. Paynamics is an online payment service that allows small and large enterprises to accept online payments via a single API.

Through this partnership, Paynamics merchants that activate BillEase can allow customers to pay for their purchases in easy instalments and pay either bi-weekly or monthly over three, six, nine, or 12 months with monthly interest rates between 0% to 3.49%.

The joint pay-over-time solution allows any online retailer to offer more flexible payment options at check-out with terms and rates they can customise to drive conversions.