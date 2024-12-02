BNPL platform Tranch raises GBP 3.5 mln

Proceeds of the investment will be used to grow the team, as well as onboard more suppliers across multiple verticals as the company continues its growth in the UK and then expands to the US later in 2022.

Tranch embeds in the sales journeys of SaaS sellers and other service providers (from legal firms to recruitment). By offering a ‘Pay with Tranch’ payment method, these suppliers can offer their end-customers a flexible way to pay for contracts worth GBP 10,000 to GBP 250,000, while they themselves get paid upfront, faster.

Businesses selecting Tranch to pay their large expenses can achieve control over their cash flow and increase their liquidity. Instead of settling invoices in full within a 30-to-90-day term, an end-customer that chooses ‘Pay with Tranch’ can spread the cost of their contracts over six to 12 months.

Following a digital underwriting process that blends credit risk modelling with open banking data, Tranch extends revolving credit lines to businesses against larger expenses and for long durations. Its dynamic credit lines can be used against multiple expenses incurred with multiple suppliers. However, many expenses a customer brings to Tranch, they are all managed seamlessly across one single dashboard from supplier payments to automated collections.