The expansion comes after a research conducted by Tamara’s main investor, Checkout.com, indicated that the UAE BNPL usage will increase by up to 31% until 2023.

Users in the UAE will be able to enjoy paying in instalments with zero interest in stores like Namshi, Shein, Styli, and Swarovski.

The company’s Buy Now Pay, Later platform lets shoppers split their payments online and in-store with no fees and no interest. Retailers across the MENA region including SHEIN, Namshi, Swarovski, and Faces use Tamara to provide flexible financial options for their customers.