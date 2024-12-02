SeQura is a fintech company based in Barcelona that provides digital flexible payment solutions, with a geographical focus on Southern Europe and Latin America. Apart from the asset-backed agreement with Citi, SeQura also received extra support from London-based specialized credit investor and existing financing partner Chenavari. In total, the company’s total financing potential has now reached EUR 200 million.

SeQura will use the funds to support its international expansion across Southern Europe and to develop and launch new payment solutions. According to financialit.net, the company has developed a sustainable and profitable business model in the BNPL and flexible payments space. Moreover, the company has grown at an average of 100% per year over the last 5 years and should have a EUR 100 million revenue run-rate by the end of 2023.

Officials from SeQura cited by the same source revealed that merchants and shoppers need a diverse set of flexible payment solutions tailored to their sector and business, as one-size-fits-all BNPL solutions are not enough in the current market.

The state of BNPL in Spain

According to ecommercenews.eu citing a report by Adyen.com, 30% of Spanish customers prefer to use Buy Now Pay Later at checkout, especially when it comes to sectors such as electronics or travel. The report also suggests that the number of people who prefer BNPL is on the rise.

The research was commissioned by Adyen and is based on interviews with over 400 companies and one thousand consumers from Spain. The results suggest that BNPL is gaining traction in Europe as a whole, and that the industry is expected to grow an annual 30% in the next few years.

In Spain, the most popular payment methods are credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal. Digital payments, with PayPal at the forefront, are rapidly gaining ground, now accounting for 60% of payments. When it comes to personalised payment offers such as personal discounts, nearly 70% of Spanish customers would steer clear.

They would instead prefer to enter their payment information separately for each purchase in order to feel safer and more secure.