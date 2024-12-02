BNPL companies Zip and Sezzle in merger talks

BNPL platform Sezzle has a market cap of around USD 303.5 million, while its Australian direct competitor is valued at over USD 1.5 billion.

Separate statements from the companies mentioned the talks about Sezzle being acquired by Zip are in their early stages and that a deal might not materialise soon. The talks started in November 2021 and came at a time of rapid consolidation in the BNPL market. The sector has seen a high increase during the pandemic as customers preferred an alternative payment method with interest-free installments, and this trend is likely to continue throughout year 2022.