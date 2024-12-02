BNP Paribas selects GBG for fraud prevention services

GBG’s application fraud solution,? GBG Instinct, enables Cetelem Spain to make data driven decisions on new applicants while also speeding up their credit requests.

Spain has become the latest region of the BNP Paribas Personal Finance group to implement GBG’s technology, as part of the company’s commitment to roll out the solution globally, meaning it can process incoming data in real time so the potential fraudulent nature of a transfer can be determined in less than a few seconds

The technology draws on 18 different matching algorithms to intelligently compare information provided during registration against rich layers of identity reference data. This means no delays for good customers, high fraud identification rates, and far fewer time-wasting false positives.

Ultimately, BNP Paribas Personal Finance benefits from limited fraud losses, reduced manual processes, improved operational efficiency, and stronger safeguards for protecting its reputation.