



By becoming a strategic banking partner, BNP Paribas is set to assist Billie's payment processing and cash management procedures initially in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK. In addition, the two organisations intend to expand their footprint across more countries in the upcoming period, thus supporting Billie's pan-European development strategy.











What are BNP Paribas and Billie’s plans?

According to Billie’s officials, the company focuses on providing all business customers with a simplified shopping process, as well as access to their preferred payment methods. The partnership with BNP Paribas is set to assist Billie’s commitment to expanding its services and solidifying its position as a B2B payment provider, whilst simplifying the shopping experience for all business customers operating across Europe. Currently, the company’s solution is leveraged by nearly 450,000 business customers, with it being one of the fastest-growing Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers in the B2B sector in the region.



Furthermore, representatives from BNP Paribas underlined that Billie’s solution delivers both business customers and merchants an enhanced user experience by having a simplified integration in the checkout process. The current move and Billie’s objective of expanding across Europe align with BNP Paribas’ development strategy. Also, via the bank’s scalable network in individual countries, it aims to ensure a high standard of customer orientation and improved payment processing. Through this, BNP Paribas intends to support Billie’s operations and business customers on a European level.



By leveraging Billie’s solution, online shops receive the ability to provide their business customers with digital Pay by Invoice, a popular payment method in B2B commerce. Businesses can acquire goods with payment terms of up to 120 days, while merchants get the purchase amount directly upon shipment In addition, Billie focuses on complementing the cash flow management of merchants and business customers, while also verifying buyers in real-time during checkout and protecting them from payment default and fraud risks.





