BNP Paribas partners with 321founded to launch Panto

Panto introduces a specialised payment management solution tailored for online marketplaces, emphasising seamless and secure transactions. Positioned as a European-made alternative, Panto is swiftly targeting the European payments market with a platform designed to cater to marketplaces, which offers an array of payment functionalities through an API that can be integrated swiftly.

Panto's main features can be categorised into the following:

Payment Acceptance (Cash In): Panto facilitates the acceptance of payments and provides access to multiple payment methods, accommodating the specific needs of individual markets.

Payment Redistribution (Cash Out): The platform automates the redistribution of payments, ensuring efficient transfers between third-party sellers and the marketplace, with options for instant or standard transfers.

Management Features: Panto simplifies the onboarding process for third-party vendors through an in-house KYC (Know Your Customer) procedure. The platform also integrates global fraud management powered by artificial intelligence. Additionally, it offers a consolidated view of all payments, streamlining chargebacks, reconciliation, financial reporting, and performance indicators management.

According to representatives from BNP Paribas Group, Panto aims to become a leading player in marketplaces while supporting the platformisation of commerce.

In the official press release, Panto officials expressed their commitment to industry standards, integration, functionality, and technology while maintaining competitive pricing. Initially, the company's target market comprises European BtoC ecommerce entities, particularly those associated with BNP Paribas. However, there are plans to expand to the European BtoB and CtoC sectors, including international sellers. Panto representatives also emphasised the company's goal to become one of Europe's leading marketplace payment solutions.

Panto is scheduled for launch in the first half of 2024, operating as an agent of BNP Paribas until it obtains payment institution approval.

Other notable developments from BNP Paribas

In April 2023, BNP Paribas partnered with Worldline to combat fraud in SEPA Direct Debit transactions. Through this collaboration, BNP Paribas has implemented Worldline’s solution, that combines the electronic signature of SEPA mandates with Open Banking-based account validation, in Germany, Italy, and France, with additional countries to follow in a few months.

In order to prevent the risk of a fraudulent use of someone else’s IBAN during the mandate signature process, a pattern that was responsible for over 60% of defrauded direct debits, BNP Paribas Cash Management was the first to implement Worldline's Account Validation solution into its existing white-label product named EasyCollect.