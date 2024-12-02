BNP Paribas launches WeChat Pay in Europe

This is an important move for the bank but also for retailers who can now offer Chinese tourists a familiar and popular payment method. WeChat Pay, which is used by over 600 million Chinese consumers, incorporates mobile payments functionalities that allow users to pay for purchases by holding their phones over a NFC-enables terminal.

The WeChat Pay solution is being initially rolled out at the two Paris flagship stores owned by the Galeries Lafayette Group – Galeries Lafayette Haussmann and BHV MARAIS starting from 25th of September.