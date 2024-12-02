BNP Paribas Fortis unleashes bank account aggregator

This means users can look at the balance and an overview of transactions on savings accounts with other financial institutions in real time. The bank worked with the Swedish fintech Tink to make this happen.

For example, customers can see at a glance all information about their savings accounts, both personal and professional. Switching between the mobile applications of the different banks is therefore no longer necessary.

Currently, Belfius, ING and KBC accounts can be added to the app. In the coming months, the accounts of other (unnamed) banking institutions will also be integrated into BNP Paribas Fortis’s accounts aggregator, together with several new functionalities (payment initiation services and personal finance management).