BNP Paribas expands internationally with Earthport payments

Earthport provides cross-border payment services to banks and businesses, through access to a ACH network without intermediary deductions or landing fees. Earthport’s support covers from end-to-end FX, treasury and cash management solutions.

BNP Paribas Fortis, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas in Belgium with GBP 43 billion of revenues annually, will be the first deploying these services. BNP Paribas gains access to Earthport’s payments network offering lower cost international payments.

Earthport says its compliance and regulation expertise aims to reinforce BNP Paribas’ existing risk and compliance framework, so the bank can to provide services into new regions quickly and easily in line with customer requirements.