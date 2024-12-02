BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments

The fund purchased 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately USD 371,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage owned around 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments at the end of Q3 of 2019.

According to Mayfield Recorder, other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during Q1 of 2019.

Flagship Harbor Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments in Q2 of 2019, Financial Gravity Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments in Q2 of 2019, while Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments.

Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares in Q2 of 2019 and Bay Colony Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments in Q2 of 2019.