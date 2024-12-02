BNP Paribas and Numeral partner for payment integration

Furthermore, they intend to help local payments seamlessly incorporate their products. The collaboration aims to enable these companies to become SEPA participants and optimize their payment operations on a larger scale.

One of the beneficiaries of this partnership is WorldFirst, a digital payment and financial services platform catering to global businesses. WorldFirst seeks to reinforce its SEPA infrastructures in Europe alongside existing joint customers, which include Alma, Swile, and Floa.

BNP Paribas representatives expressed the bank's ambition to support global and European fintech leaders in addressing the European market and fostering emerging champions. BNP Paribas, as one of Europe's leading bank, offers pan-European payment, treasury, and account solutions. The strategic partnership with Numeral aims to distribute these services more efficiently to customers.





The partnership facilitates joint customers' access to BNP Paribas' services through Numeral's single API and dashboard, streamlining integration with fintechs' modern architectures. This integration results in faster time-to-market, reduced maintenance costs, and a future-proof payment infrastructure for payment companies, courtesy of BNP Paribas' extensive local payment systems coverage.

Representatives of Numeral highlighted banks' critical role in fintechs' success, as they provide access to essential services such as payment schemes and accounts. Partnering with BNP Paribas grants joint customers access to a wide range of services and expertise necessary for scaling in Europe.





A symbiotic relationship

Through this partnership, joint clients gain access to SEPA, including SEPA instant, as well as Polish, Nordic, and Swiss payment schemes. They can also access their BNP Paribas account information in real-time and automate treasury payments to optimize safeguarding operations.

For WorldFirst, Europe is a key region, and becoming SEPA participants is essential to better serve European customers. Partnering with BNP Paribas and Numeral facilitates access to Europe's largest bank's expertise and products, expediting integration and onboarding efforts, and enabling automation of payment operations at scale in the long term.