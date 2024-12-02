BNP Paribas and Carrefour to test new mobile payment app

The new app will automatically be combining standard loyalty services with the payment facility, whatever bank or bank card the customers use.

In just one movement, using only a PIN code, the customer will be able to settle up for his/her purchases both at physical retail outlets, including hypermarkets, supermarkets and local shops, and on the Internet, with the guarantee of still being able to claim their usual loyalty benefits.

For this purpose, Carrefour and BNP Paribas jointly developed a technology platform, which has been operational since 2015. It was designed from the very outset to be open for tech startups to contribute a range of enhanced services. A mobile app called Wa! - which provides paperless electronic payment, loyalty and couponing services - has been created for the test.

More than that, experiments so far have shown strong interest among consumers and full-scale tests are now due to be conducted over the next few months in the Ile-de-France (Greater Paris region) at a dozen sales outlets representing the full range of Carrefour store formats.