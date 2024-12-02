BNL Groups AXEPTA to enable WeChat Pay for customers in Italy

AXEPTA has developed a system that, through the technology platform provided by SIA, allows merchants to accept payments made via WeChat Pay. This new payment method, based on QR code technology, will give merchants the opportunity to better serve Chinese tourists, offering them a familiar payment tool.

Through this project, AXEPTA and SIA confirm a partnership that has been active for some time in the field of payment services.

The terminals available for the WeChat Pay acceptance will be the traditional POS and the new Smart POS based on Android technology – that AXEPTA has already launched on the market.